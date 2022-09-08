    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises nearly 500 pts and Nifty50 crosses 17,750 — rupee jumps to 79.68 vs dollar

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 jumped on Thursday amid gains across sectors, following strength across global markets as investors overlooked hawkish remarks made by Fed officials. Financial, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest contributors to the rise in both headline indices. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 mirrored the strength in the overall market, up around one percent each. Globally, the Fed's Beige Book, which summarises the state of the world's largest economy, said price pressures persist in the US.

    Stocks To Watch | Dr Reddy's, SBI Life, Zee and oil & gas stocks in the spotlight

    Global Cues | Crude oil hits 7-month low — Brent below $89 a barrel

    Asian shares largely in the green 

    Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the green, following a strong session on Wall Street overnight, as investors overlooked hawkish remarks made by Fed officials on Wednesday. MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up half a percent.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up 2.1 percent

     --China's Shanghai Composite: flat

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent

    --South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.5 percent

    --Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.8 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: flat

    Wall Street indices scale 4-week highs as bond yields drop

    The three main US indices climbed the most in roughly a month as bond yields eased, with investors shrugging off hawkish remarks made by Fed officials on Wednesday.

    The Fed released the Beige Book — which summarises the state of the world's largest economy — which said price pressures persist. 

    --Dow Jones: up 1.4 percent

    --S&P 500: up 1.8 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: up 2.1 percent

    Sensex and Nifty50 recovered most of day's gains in a choppy session on Wednesday

    Indian equity benchmarks recovered most of the day's losses on Wednesday helped by strength in IT, healthcare and FMCG stocks, though weakness in auto and financial shares played spoilsport. (Read more on the September 7 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 jumped on Thursday amid gains across sectors, following strength across global markets as investors overlooked hawkish remarks made by Fed officials. Financial, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest contributors to the rise in both headline indices. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 mirrored the strength in the overall market, up around one percent each. Globally, the Fed's Beige Book, which summarises the state of the world's largest economy, said price pressures persist in the US.

