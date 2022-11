Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in the green on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 56.5 points or 0.3 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Shares of Kaynes Technology will make their debut on the exchanges.