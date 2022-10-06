Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 400 pts and Nifty50 tops 17,400 — rupee steady at 81.51 vs dollar

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Thursday's amid mixed moves across global markets, as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. All sectors except FMCG strengthened, with financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares being the biggest boosts for both headline indices. Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in key rates and their impact on economic growth.