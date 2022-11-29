English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Nov 29, 2022 10:07 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Tuesday, minutes before climbing to fresh lifetime highs. Sensex touched a record high for the fourth straight session, and Nifty jumped to record levels for the second straight session. On Monday, headline indices scaled to all-time highs and  ended the session at record closing highs.

Live Updates

No question of cost overruns associated with Russian order delay: Rajneesh Chopra of VA Tech Wabag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Nov 29, 2022 10:07 AM

Buy IOC, Apollo Tyres: Rajesh Palviya

Here are some recommendations by Rajesh Palviya, Head-Technical & Derivative, Axis Securities:
-- Buy IOC Futures for an upside target of Rs 82-84 with a stop loss at Rs 73.
-- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss at Rs 308.

Nov 29, 2022 9:59 AM

Sensex and Nifty hit record highs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Nov 29, 2022 9:42 AM

Sensex hits a fresh record high for fourth straight session

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Nov 29, 2022 9:33 AM

Cipla’s US arm launches Leuprolide Acetate Injection depot, 22.5 mg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Nov 29, 2022 9:30 AM

Sensex and Nifty open near flatline 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Nov 29, 2022 9:15 AM

Rupee opens higher vs dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Nov 29, 2022 9:03 AM

Stocks to watch | Lupin, Five Star Buisness, NBCC, Fusion MicroFinance and more 

Nov 29, 2022 8:53 AM

Global Cues | Crude rebounds from 10-month low, dollar index near 107

Nov 29, 2022 8:43 AM

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday
The three main US indices fell in the previous session.
--S&P 500: down 1.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.4 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.6 percent 

Nov 29, 2022 8:37 AM

Asian markets largely in the green despite weaker handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets largely in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.6 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 3.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 3.6 percent

Nov 29, 2022 8:32 AM

Sensex and Nifty ended at record closing highs on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty hit lifetime highs led by ICICI Bank, HUL and HDFC Bank
Nov 29, 2022 8:24 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Nov 29, 2022 7:39 AM

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng