Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty Futures indicate negative start for Sensex and Nifty

By CNBCTV18.com  Nov 28, 2022 8:40 AM IST (Updated)

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on the first trading day of the week amid mixed cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 81 points and 0.4 percent to 18,580 ahead of the opening bell in India. Shares of Indian Oil will be in focus as the oil marketing company said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore by issuance of unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures.

Stocks to watch | HDFC Life, Tata Motors, IEX, L&T Finance and more 

Global Cues | Brent slips to lowest since Jan 2022, dollar index above 106

Wall Street wobbled to a mixed close on Friday

The three main US indices ended mixed on Friday. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 pm Eastern Friday.
--S&P 500: down 1.1 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: rose 0.4 percent 
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.5 percent 

Asian markets in the red after Wall Street ended mixed
Asian markets slip into the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.9 percent at this hour.  
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 2.8 percent

Sensex and Nifty ended in the green on Friday

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

