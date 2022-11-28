Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty Futures indicate negative start for Sensex and Nifty

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on the first trading day of the week amid mixed cues from global markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 81 points and 0.4 percent to 18,580 ahead of the opening bell in India. Shares of Indian Oil will be in focus as the oil marketing company said it has raised Rs 2,500 crore by issuance of unsecured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures.