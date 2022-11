Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open in the red on Wednesday tracking weakness across global markets. SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 18,385 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Global Health Ltd are set to make their debut on the bourses today.