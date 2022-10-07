Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a flat to slightly negative on Friday amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,268 at the last count, having declined as much as 62.5 points earlier in the day. Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in key rates and their impact on economic growth.