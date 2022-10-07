    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today
    IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open on a flat to slightly negative on Friday amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures —  an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 48 points or 0.3 percent at 17,268 at the last count, having declined as much as 62.5 points earlier in the day. Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in key rates and their impact on economic growth.

    Wall Street indices fell on Thursday as investors await data for cues

    The three main US indices dropped on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Fed's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.

    --Dow Jones: down 1.2 percent

    --S&P 500: down one percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down 0.7 percent

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

