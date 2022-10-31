Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 500 pts and Nifty surpasses 17,900 — rupee at 82.37 vs dollar

By CNBCTV18.com

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 held on to initial gains after a gap-up start on the first trading day of the week amid strong global cues. Gains in financial and IT stock led the headline indices higher. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel due to post their earnings later in the day. Indian Oil, Dr Reddy's and Tata Power reported their earnings over the weekend. Globally, all eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy review following which the US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in the key interest rate.

Maruti is likely to make some new highs in the months to come: Prakash Diwan
"Maruti's stock has beautifully consolidated below Rs 9,000 mark and without any negativity around it, it kind of kept on gradually growing from there to this Rs 9,000 plus zones before the numbers," Prakash Diwan, Market Expert tells CNBC-TV18. "Realizations, cost pressures, are favorable for them. They have managed to mitigate the increase in raw material price, of course, it has helped that commodity prices have suffered this quarter," he says adding that the slow and price hikes have worked for the company. "What is working for them, essentially is higher end cars getting sold. The moment you start selling 16 lakh, 18 lakh plus kind of cars, your margins definitely are much healthier. So the realization from the product mix is what's helping, and I think it's just the start of a great trend, where they will probably start getting into the SUV market in a much more significant way. Looks like Maruti is probably going to make some new highs in the months to come."

Lupin's Nagpur unit receives five observations from US FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17, 2022, to October 29, 2022. (Read more)

Dr Reddy's will give you opportunity to buy into it: Prakash Diwan
"Revlimid is likely give Dr Reddy's confidence and strength and it will keep on organically growing from here. So that 25 percent number is definitely very heartening to hear this," Prakash Diwan, Market Expert tells CNBC-TV18. "The stock will still give you an opportunity to buy into it," Diwan says. He says, "At Rs 4,400 plus, whereabout it's definitely something which you could bet on a turnaround for the next two years, and it will probably grow much faster than what you have not seen happened in the last two years."

Sensex and Nifty make a gap-up start

Rupee opens higher at 82.37 vs dollar

Stocks to Watch | Vedanta, Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Indian Oil and more 

Global Cues | 10-year US yield rises following economic data, gold prices slip below $1,643/oz

Wall Street indices surged on Friday

The three main US indices rose on Friday.

-- S&P 500: up 2.5 percent

-- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 2.6 percent 

-- Nasdaq Composite: up 2.4 percent

Asian shares in green following a Wall Street rally

Asian markets in green on Monday following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.8 percent at this hour.   

-- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.3 percent
-- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.9 percent
-- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.7 percent

Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday 

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight session on Friday, as Dalal Street entered a new derivative series, led by strength in oil & gas and auto stocks though losses in financial and IT shares capped the upside. (Read more on October 28 session)

