Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 500 pts and Nifty surpasses 17,900 — rupee at 82.37 vs dollar

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 held on to initial gains after a gap-up start on the first trading day of the week amid strong global cues. Gains in financial and IT stock led the headline indices higher. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel due to post their earnings later in the day. Indian Oil, Dr Reddy's and Tata Power reported their earnings over the weekend. Globally, all eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy review following which the US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in the key interest rate.