    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 500 pts and Nifty surpasses 17,900 — rupee at 82.37 vs dollar

    1 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 held on to initial gains after a gap-up start on the first trading day of the week amid strong global cues. Gains in financial and IT stock led the headline indices higher. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel due to post their earnings later in the day. Indian Oil, Dr Reddy's and Tata Power reported their earnings over the weekend. Globally, all eyes will be on the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy review following which the US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in the key interest rate.

    Live Updates

    Lupin's Nagpur unit receives five observations from US FDA

    The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the Nagpur Unit-2 injectable manufacturing facility from October 17, 2022, to October 29, 2022. (Read more)

    Dr Reddy's will give you opportunity to buy into it: Prakash Diwan
    "Revlimid is likely give Dr Reddy's confidence and strength and it will keep on organically growing from here. So that 25 percent number is definitely very heartening to hear this," Prakash Diwan, Market Expert tells CNBC-TV18. "The stock will still give you an opportunity to buy into it," Diwan says. He says, "At Rs 4,400 plus, whereabout it's definitely something which you could bet on a turnaround for the next two years, and it will probably grow much faster than what you have not seen happened in the last two years."

    Sensex and Nifty make a gap-up start

    Rupee opens higher at 82.37 vs dollar

    Stocks to Watch | Vedanta, Tata Power, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Indian Oil and more 

    Global Cues | 10-year US yield rises following economic data, gold prices slip below $1,643/oz

    Wall Street indices surged on Friday

    The three main US indices rose on Friday.

    -- S&P 500: up 2.5 percent

    -- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 2.6 percent 

    -- Nasdaq Composite: up 2.4 percent

    Asian shares in green following a Wall Street rally

    Asian markets in green on Monday following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.8 percent at this hour.   

    -- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.3 percent
    -- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.9 percent
    -- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.7 percent

    Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday 

    Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight session on Friday, as Dalal Street entered a new derivative series, led by strength in oil & gas and auto stocks though losses in financial and IT shares capped the upside. (Read more on October 28 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

     

