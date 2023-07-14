Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open higher and look to register their third straight positive week

Granules India Share Price Update | USFDA Approval For Subsidiary ANDA
- USFDA approves ANDA for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen tablets 250 mg / 125 mg
- Tablets used for temporary relief for minor aches and pains due to headache, toothache and minor pain of arthritis
- Now has a total of 59 ANDA approvals from the USFDA
- Tablets had US sales of approximately $70 million for the most recent 12 months, based on IRI multi-outlet market data
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal Shares His Market Outlook
- Bandhan Bank to report results today, stock is very weak
- Big risk for market if Q4 was peak earnings quarter
- Need to see numbers of bigger banks to get trend
- Excluding banks, Thursday's close was pretty good
- IT has led the charge and shown clear signs of a bottom
- Rs 850 crore worth of Delivery buying in Infosys, Rs 350 core in TCS and Rs 250 crore in HCLTech
- Market's near-term leadership may shift to IT stocks
- US Inflation print has led to hopes of a pause in the US
- Nifty facing congestion between 19,500 - 19,600
- A close above 19,550 needed to get the next big move
- Basic texture of the market still remains buy on dips
- A close above 19,550 will result in a move towards 19,700 - 19,800
- Nifty Bank is a shade weaker than Nifty
- Nifty Bank is testing 20-DEMA of 44,550
- Can see correction if 20-DEMA is decisively broken
Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup
- Dollar index at 15-month low is a solid tailwind
- Nifty 50 struggling to hold 19,500, while Nifty Bank facing resistance at 45,000
- Uptrend is intact till the Nifty 50 holds above 19,100
- FIIs net longs down to 86,000 contracts from 1.02 lakh last Friday
- FII positioning on Index futures is now at 69-31
- 19,500 Call strike of the Nifty 50 added 75 lakh shares in Open Interest
- 19,375 is a support for the Nifty 50, while 19,550 is a resistance level
- 45,000 - 45,200 is a resistance level for the Nifty Bank
Editor's Take | Tech Stocks Will Remain In Focus Today, Says Sonia Shenoy
- Nifty 50 continues to face resistance at the 19,500 mark
- Large selling from domestic investors seen on Thursday
- DIIs sold Rs 1,196 crore in cash, while FIIs bought Rs 2,237 crore
- Global cues are strong with the Nasdaq ending 1.5 percent higher
- PPI in the US rose less-than-anticipated
- Strong week for the US markets so far
- JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, BlackRock will report results today
- Tech stocks will remain in focus today with Wipro reporting weak results
Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar Shares The Global Update And Cues For Today
- Dollar index is now below 100, which is the lowest in a year
- Brent is above the $80 per barrel mark
- PepsiCo raised its full-year earnings forecast overnight
- Sixth straight quarter of double-digit price hikes from PepsiCo
- Bandhan Bank to report results today and D-Mart tomorrow
- Markets have remained rangebound between 19,300 - 19,500
- Nifty 50 fell 150 points from the day's high on Thursday
