Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last trading session of the week sharply lower amid nervousness across global markets, after a red-hot US inflation reading this week dashed early hopes the Fed will slow down with its hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 118.5 points or 0.7 percent to 17,760.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will enter a second day of trade on BSE and NSE after a tepid start in the secondary market the previous day.

