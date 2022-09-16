    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last trading session of the week sharply lower amid nervousness across global markets, after a red-hot US inflation reading this week dashed early hopes the Fed will slow down with its hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 118.5 points or 0.7 percent to 17,760.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will enter a second day of trade on BSE and NSE after a tepid start in the secondary market the previous day.

    Wall Street indices fell on Thursday 

    The three main US indices slid into the red in a choppy session on Thursday session while bond yields rose as investors digested economic data that provided the Fed little reason to ease its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle.

    Oil futures tumbled more than three percent on demand concerns and after a tentative agreement that would avert a US rail strike, as well as continued dollar strength with expectations for a large US rate increase. 

    --S&P 500: down 1.1 percent

    --Dow Jones: down 0.6 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down 1.4 percent

    Sensex plunged 742 pts from day's high on Thursday

    Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a sharp U-turn amid volatile trade on Thursday, dragged by weakness in financial, IT, pharma and consumer durable stocks.

    Globally, the mood remained sombre after a worse-than-expected US inflation reading dashed nascent hopes the Fed could be less aggressive with hikes in key interest rates. (Read more on the September 15 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

