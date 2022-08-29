Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today — all eyes on Reliance AGM

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week sharply lower tracking weakness across global markets, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded more hawkish than many had expected at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 399 points or 2.3 percent to 17,260 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited updates from oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries' annual general meeting scheduled at 2 pm.