    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today — all eyes on Reliance AGM

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today — all eyes on Reliance AGM

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today — all eyes on Reliance AGM
    IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week sharply lower tracking weakness across global markets, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded more hawkish than many had expected at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 399 points or 2.3 percent to 17,260 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited updates from oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries' annual general meeting scheduled at 2 pm. 

    Wall Street indices tumbled on Friday after Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech 

    The three main US indices tanked on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium signalled that the US central bank will keep hiking rates to tame inflation, denting nascent hopes for a more modest path of policy tightening.

    The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite finished 3-4 percent lower.

    Sensex and Nifty gave up most of their gains on Friday

    Indian equity benchmarks gave up most of their intraday gains in a choppy session on Friday, as Dalal street entered a new monthly derivatives series. Gains in metal and PSU banking stocks were offset by losses in FMCG and private banking names. (Read more on the Aug 26 session)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

    First Published:  IST

