Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today amid positive global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, after the Fed announced a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank will have to slow down on increases. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 118 points or 0.7 percent to 16,801.5. Analysts expect volatility to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative (futures and options) contracts due by the end of the session.
Nestle, Vedanta, TVS Motor, PNB and SBI Cards results today
Stocks To Watch | Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Havells and IndusInd in the spotlight
Global Cues | Brent crude crosses $107 a barrel
Fed has made markets believe interest rate upcycle may not last long: Religare Broking's Siddarth Bhamre
Siddarth Bhamre, Head of Research at Religare Broking, believes the Fed has convinced markets that the current interest rate cycle may not last long, in contrast to what was expected earlier. This may have positive implications on equities globally, he says.
"Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasised the significance of price stability for sustainable economic growth. He indicated that the Fed is targeting soft landing of the economy in order to bring inflation under control. A strong labour market with an unemployment rate near a 50-year low gave the Fed confidence in hiking interest rates. He also stressed that the US is not in a recession and mentioned there have been many instances when growth was negative for a few quarters but a strong job market ensured that the economy sailed through such a patch... Strong labor market would ensure underlying demand remains. The Fed is trying to control inflation by slowing down the economy without damaging the labour market significantly," he adds.
Jerome Powell says Fed may need to slow down on rate hikes at some point
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair details how the markets are reading the latest Fed commentary:
Fed hikes key rate by 75 bps for second straight time to fight inflation
Nasdaq Composite made biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike
The Nasdaq Composite soared on Wednesday in its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020 as the Fed raised interest rates as expected and comments by Chairman Jerome Powell eased some investor worries about the pace of rate hikes.
--Nasdaq Composite: up 4.1 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.4 percent
--S&P 500: up 2.6 percent
Asian markets track Wall Street higher
Equities in other Asian markets begin Thursday in the green following a strong session on Wall Street overnight, after the Fed announces a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank may have to slow down on tightening.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 halted 2-day losing streak on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks finished one percent higher on Wednesday after a flat start boosted by strength in financial, IT and FMCG shares — halting a two-day losing streak. (Read more on the July 27 session)
Positive on Maruti Suzuki: Mitul Shah
Mitul Shah of Reliance Securities tells CNBC-TV18 that he expects Maruti numbers to bring surprises in terms of forex benefits. "This is the only company with a sizable export and favourable currencies... But on the other hand, this company has a sizable exposure to the yen in terms of import content. There also, the currency has been favourable," he says.
"Due to some lag effect in the vendor compensation as well as adjustments related to forex in their import cost, all those benefits will start coming in Q2 onwards and probably Q3 will have the entire benefit of the commodity softening as well as currency. Margins territory would be certainly in double digits in the second half of FY23-24... At this level, the risk reward is favourable and we would expect at least 20 percent kind of upside,” he adds.
Rupee ends lower at 79.90 vs US dollar
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 79.78 against the greenback.
Market At Close | Sensex and Nifty50 halt two-day losing streak
L&T surges 3% on robust earnings and guidance
Larsen & Toubro share price surged over 3 percent on Wednesday, hitting its three-month high price of Rs 1,819 apiece after the infra major reported strong June quarter results. Read more here.
Expect 20-25% Topline Growth In FY23: Saurabh Mittal
Saurabh Mittal, MD & CEO at Greenlam Industries said that the demand for the company's services has been good in the first quarter and it’s expected to grow further in FY23 “Considering the expansions and the capacities, which will come on board considering the investments we have done in the Gujarat plant, we should be looking at 20-25 percent kind of top-line growth at least this year.”
Buy Sun Pharma, PVR: Sameet Chavan
Here are two recommendations by Sameet Chavan of Angel One:
-- Buy Sun Pharmaceutical for a target of Rs 904-908 with a stop loss at Rs 874
-- Buy PVR for a target of Rs 2,180-2,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,950
Colgate-Palmolive 0.5% down at Rs 1,525
Price-to-earnings correction has probably already happened: Rana Gupta
Rana Gupta, Senior Portfolio Manager-India Equity Specialist at Manulife Investment Management, is of the view that an earnings cut has not happened yet.
"There is quite a bit of time maybe 3-4 quarters and we will see some earning downgrades,” he says.
PVR at 52-week high
Equitas SFB shares under pressure ahead of earnings
Equitas Small Finance Bank shares are down 0.9 percent at Rs 46.4 apiece on BSE, having dropped as much as 1.5 percent earlier in the day.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 1.3% up at Rs 19.35
The bank reported its earning for quarter ended June 2022 on Tuesday. Its net profit stood at Rs 202.9 crore, up from 233.5 crore in the year-ago period. NII climbed 56 percent to Rs 599.7 crore. Gross NPA and net NPA increased to 6.51 percent and 011 percent respectively.
TCS at day's high
Buy Rain Industries, Sun Pharma: Jay Thakkar
Here are two recommendations by Jay Thakkar of Marwadi Shares and Finance:
-- Buy Rain Industries for a target of Rs 177 with a stop loss at Rs 159
-- Sun Pharmaceutical for a target of Rs 905 with a stop loss at Rs 870
Dr Reddy's at day's high
Germany’s BASF plans further cuts to ammonia prodn on rising natural gas prices