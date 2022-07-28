Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today amid positive global cues

Fed has made markets believe interest rate upcycle may not last long: Religare Broking's Siddarth Bhamre

Siddarth Bhamre, Head of Research at Religare Broking, believes the Fed has convinced markets that the current interest rate cycle may not last long, in contrast to what was expected earlier. This may have positive implications on equities globally, he says.

"Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasised the significance of price stability for sustainable economic growth. He indicated that the Fed is targeting soft landing of the economy in order to bring inflation under control. A strong labour market with an unemployment rate near a 50-year low gave the Fed confidence in hiking interest rates. He also stressed that the US is not in a recession and mentioned there have been many instances when growth was negative for a few quarters but a strong job market ensured that the economy sailed through such a patch... Strong labor market would ensure underlying demand remains. The Fed is trying to control inflation by slowing down the economy without damaging the labour market significantly," he adds.