Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,250 led by auto and metal shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week in the green, shrugging off mixed moves in other Asian markets. Gains in auto, metal and select financial stocks pushed the headline indices higher. Broader markets mirrored the overall strength on Dalal Street, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising around half a percent each. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, with ITC due to post its quarterly numbers later in the day.
ITC shares in green ahead of earnings
ITC shares rise by as much as Rs 4.8 or 1.6 percent to Rs 307.7 apiece on BSE. (Read more on the ITC stock)
Crude oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Crude oil rates drop early on Monday as investors brace for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.
Brent crude futures: down 0.6 percent at $103.3 a barrel
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures: down 0.7 percent at $97.9 a barrel (Read more)
Mahindra & Mahindra scales 52-week peak
Auto Sales | Bajaj Auto total sales at 3.54 lakh units in July vs Nomura's estimate of 4 lakh
Bajaj Auto reports total sales of 3.54 lakh units in July 2022, down 4.1 percent on a year-on-year basis. Sales in the domestic market rose nine percent to 1.83 lakh units, according to a regulatory filing.
Its exports fell 15 percent to 1.71 lakh units.
ITC likely to report 34% jump in quarterly net profit
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate ITC's margin to improve by 170 basis points for the April-June period. (Read more)
ITC, UPL, Max Financial and Zomato results today
Global Cues | Crude oil rates slip ahead of keey meeting of top producers
Asian shares a mixed bag
Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves early on Monday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.8 percent
--S&P 500 futures:down 0.4 percent
Wall Street indices continued to rise for third straight day on Friday
US stocks extended their mid-summer rebound on Friday, with the dollar and some longer-term Treasury yields dipping, as Wall Street cheered positive corporate news in spite of increased labor costs and other indicators of continued inflation.
--S&P 500: up 1.4 percent
--Dow Jones: up one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.9 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 scaled three-month closing highs on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks touched fresh three-month peaks on Friday, surging for the third session in a row, led by gains across most sectors.
Financial, oil & gas and IT shares were the biggest contributors to the rise in headline indices. (Read more on the July 29 session)
