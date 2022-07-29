Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the last trading session of the week sharply higher tracking gains across global markets, after a dovish remark from the Fed Chair eased concerns about steep hikes in interest rates going forward. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped 211.5 points or 1.2 percent to touch 17,158.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.
Global Cues | Crude oil inches higher — Brent near $108 a barrel
Wall Street indices rise sharply for second straight day
US stocks rallied for a second straight session on Thursday as data showing a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the economy fueled investor speculation the Fed may not need to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.
--Dow Jones: up one percent
--S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.1 percent
Nifty50 to enter August F&O series today
The 50-scrip benchmark finished the June derivative series with a gain of 1,149.4 points or 7.3 percent.
The Sensex added 3,838.9 points or 7.2 percent during this period.
Sensex and Nifty50 soared to three-month closing highs on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks scaled three-month closing highs on the last day of the July derivatives series.
A widely expected hike in the key US interest rate and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remark that the US central bank may have to slow down on increases at some point boosted the sentiment globally.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!