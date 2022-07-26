Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts and Nifty50 cracks below 16,600 dragged by Axis Bank, Infosys and TCS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Tuesday amid losses in financial, IT and FMCG shares though gains in oil & gas counters arrested the fall. Global markets were a mixed bag ahead of a key rate decision by the Fed due this week. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, with Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto due to report their numbers later in the day.
Tech Mahindra falls 1.1% in early trade
The IT giant on Monday reported a 16.4 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 1,131.6 crore for the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2022.
Stocks To Watch | Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra in the spotlight
Global Cues | Crude oil rises as dollar weakens — Brent above $106 a dollar
S&P 500 closed nearly flat after a choppy session on Monday — all eyes on Fed
The S&P 500 see-sawed on Monday and ended close to unchanged as investors girded for an expected rate hike at a Fed meeting this week and earnings from several large-cap growth companies.
--Dow Jones: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.4 percent
Asian shares a mixed bag on Tuesday
Asian shares see mixed moves on Tuesday mirroring the trend on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan flat in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 halted a 6-day winning run on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks retreated from nearly three-month highs on Monday, halting a winning run that continued for six session in a row, dragged by losses in oil & gas, auto and financial shares though gains in metal stocks lent some support.
Globally, nervousness persisted among investors ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Fed.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!