Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open with minor cuts today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, a day after Dalal Street scaled yet another four-month closing highs, amid weakness across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 53.5 points or 0.3 percent to 17,914.5 ahead of the opening bell in India. Minutes of the Fed's latest policy review showing officials may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September lent some support to global equities.
Sensex and Nifty50 clocked fresh 4-month closing highs on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks reached their highest closing levels in four months on Wednesday, with the Nifty50 continuing to rise for the seventh session in a row.
Gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares powered the rise in headline indices, though losses in select auto stocks capped the upside. (Read more on the August 17 session)
