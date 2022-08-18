Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open with minor cuts today

Sensex and Nifty50 clocked fresh 4-month closing highs on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks reached their highest closing levels in four months on Wednesday, with the Nifty50 continuing to rise for the seventh session in a row.

Gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares powered the rise in headline indices, though losses in select auto stocks capped the upside. (Read more on the August 17 session)