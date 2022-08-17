Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a positive opening today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Wednesday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 39 points or 0.2 percent to touch 17,895 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Dow, S&P 500 climb as upbeat results boost optimism
The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers. Technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq Composite.
--Dow Jones: up 0.7 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
