Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid choppy trade — rupee slides to 79.45 vs dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 began the holiday-truncated week on a lacklustre note on Monday. Gains in auto, metal and consumer stocks were offset by losses in financial and IT shares. Broader markets managed to move higher, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising around 0.1-0.2 percent in early deals. The stock market will remain shut on Tuesday for Muharram.
Abhilash Narayan, Senior Investment Strategist-Group Wealth Management at Standard Chartered Bank, tells CNBC-TV18 he expects earnings growth for Indian companies to come in at 19-20 percent going forward.
"That is far higher than what we expect for most other major global markets. So a strong economic backdrop, strong consumer demand, robust earnings growth and the fact that positioning is quite light from an international perspective, all point towards Indian markets making new highs in the next 6-12 months,” he says.
Rupee opens lower at 79.45 vs dollar
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 79.23 against the greenback.
Sensex up 30 pts at the open
Asian shares in the red
Equities in other Asian markets are largely negative on Monday, following a mixed session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
S&P 500 fell on Friday — jobs data fuels rate hike fear
The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Tesla and other technology-related stocks after a solid jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation.
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones: up 0.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 continued to rise on Friday after a day's breather
Indian equity benchmarks managed to hold on to the green on Friday after the RBI announced a third straight hike in the COVID-era interest rate benchmark.
Gains in IT and financial stocks helped the headline indices stay afloat, though losses in oil & gas shares capped the upside. (Read more on the Aug 5 session)
