Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid choppy trade — rupee slides to 79.45 vs dollar

Expect 19-20% earnings growth for Indian companies: Standard Chartered Bank's Abhilash Narayan

Abhilash Narayan, Senior Investment Strategist-Group Wealth Management at Standard Chartered Bank, tells CNBC-TV18 he expects earnings growth for Indian companies to come in at 19-20 percent going forward.

"That is far higher than what we expect for most other major global markets. So a strong economic backdrop, strong consumer demand, robust earnings growth and the fact that positioning is quite light from an international perspective, all point towards Indian markets making new highs in the next 6-12 months,” he says.