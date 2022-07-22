Asian shares track Wall Street peers higher

Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday in the green following overnight gains on Wall Street, led by Amazon, Apple and Tesla.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent in early hours.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent

--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent