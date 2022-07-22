Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday tracking gains across global markets on earnings optimism. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 16,700 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, with Reliance Industries and UltraTech among the large-cap companies slated to report their financial results later in the day.
Asian shares track Wall Street peers higher
Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday in the green following overnight gains on Wall Street, led by Amazon, Apple and Tesla.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.7 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 continued to rise for fifth straight day on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak for the fifth session in a row on Thursday, led by gains in financial, IT and consumer durable stocks as the corporate earnings season gathered steam.
Investors globally remained on the back foot amid concerns over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. (Read more on the July 21 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!