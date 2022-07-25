Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start to the week, tracking weakness across most global peers as nervousness persisted ahead of a key Fed rate decision due this week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 108 points or 0.6 percent to 16,617 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank shares will be in focus today after the four blue-chip companies reported their financial results last weekend.