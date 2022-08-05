Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of the week in the green, with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due to announce a key interest rate decision later in the day. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 17,455 ahead of the opening bell. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 expect the RBI to announce a hike in the repo rate — the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — on Friday, having already raised the COVID-era rate by 90 basis points since May.
Half of the economists polled by CNBC-TV18 expect RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee to announce a 35 bps hike in the repo rate today.
A majority of them believe that the key lending rate will be at 5.75 percent by December, and will touch six percent by the end of the current cycle of policy tightening. (Read more on what to expect from RBI today)
High volatility in the Nifty Bank a day ahead of the RBI policy suggests the bulls and the bears are trying to fight from both ends with support at 37,200 and resistance at 38,200, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
"The index needs to break on either side on a closing basis for a trending move... It is already in an overbought zone and a correction cannot be ruled out," he adds. (Read more on key market cues and important levels to track)
Global Cues | Crude oil returns to levels seen before Ukraine crisis
Wall Street a mixed bag on Thursday as investors eye jobs data
The three main US main indices ended mixed in a dull session on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares.
Investors looked ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed.
--Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.4 percent
Asian shares rise following a mixed session on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday in the green following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.6 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 halted 6-day winning streak on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks snapped a rally that lasted six back-to-back sessions in a choppy session on Friday, a day ahead of the outcome of a three-day meeting of the RBI's interest rate-setting panel. (Read more on the Aug 4 session)
