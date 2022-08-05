Trade Setup | More upside on the cards for Nifty once the bulls take it past 17,500 decisively

High volatility in the Nifty Bank a day ahead of the RBI policy suggests the bulls and the bears are trying to fight from both ends with support at 37,200 and resistance at 38,200, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The index needs to break on either side on a closing basis for a trending move... It is already in an overbought zone and a correction cannot be ruled out," he adds. (Read more on key market cues and important levels to track)