Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin a holiday-shortened trading week in the green on Tuesday, amid mixed moves across global shares. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 70 points or 0.4 percent to touch 17,855 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.