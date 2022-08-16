Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin a holiday-shortened trading week in the green on Tuesday, amid mixed moves across global shares. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 70 points or 0.4 percent to touch 17,855 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Wall Street indices finish a choppy session higher led by megacap stocks
US stocks rose on Monday with megacap growth shares, extending the market's recent rally amid investor optimism the Fed can achieve a soft landing for the world's largest economy.
--Dow Jones: up 0.5 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.4 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.6 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 scaled fresh 4-month closing highs on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh four-month closing highs on Friday, as Dalal Street headed into a long weekend, amid gains in financial, metal and oil & gas shares though losses in IT shares limited the upside. (Read more on the Aug 12 session)
