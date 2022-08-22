Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday, tracking weakness across most global peers amid persistent concerns about the resilience of the world economy. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 17,634.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Global Cues | Brent slips to $95 a barrel
Trade setup | As Nifty50 makes a U-turn from 18,000, more pain on the cards for the bulls
The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart engulfing the previous two small bull candles, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"A negative reversal type candle pattern has been formed on the weekly chart, resulting in the failure of an upside breakout of the significant downtrend line. This is not a good sign for the bulls and one may expect further weakness in the short term," he says. (Read more on what to expect from the market and key levels to watch out for)
Asian shares largely in the red
Equities in other Asian markets begin the week in the red, following a broad sell-off on Wall Street on Friday, as investors remain concerned about the strength of the global economy amid looming steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent
Nifty50 cracked below 17,800 on Friday, snapped 8-day winning run
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session more than one percent lower on Friday, with the Nifty50 putting an end to a winning spree that lasted eight days in a row.
The 50-scrip gauge returned all the way to 17,758.5, having come within eight points of the psychologically important 18,000 mark. (Read more on the Aug 19 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!