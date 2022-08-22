Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today

Trade setup | As Nifty50 makes a U-turn from 18,000, more pain on the cards for the bulls

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart engulfing the previous two small bull candles, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"A negative reversal type candle pattern has been formed on the weekly chart, resulting in the failure of an upside breakout of the significant downtrend line. This is not a good sign for the bulls and one may expect further weakness in the short term," he says. (Read more on what to expect from the market and key levels to watch out for)