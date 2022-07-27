Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 29.5 points or 0.2 percent to 16,450. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for cues, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance to report their numbers later in the day. Globally, caution persisted in the equity markets after the FOMC began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
Equities in other Asian markets are largely in the red early on Wednesday following weakness on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent.
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.5 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.7 percent
Wall Street indices fell on Tuesday as FOMC begins two-day meeting
The three main US indices fell and Treasuries rallied on Tuesday a day before a likely Fed rate hike as investors grappled with growing economic concerns after retail giant Walmart Inc's profit warning and signs of a looming gas supply crisis in Europe.
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Janes: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.9 percent
