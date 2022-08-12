Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 flat amid choppy trade — SBI, ICICI Bank and Reliance rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Friday, amid mixed moves across global equities, as Dalal Street heads into a long weekend on account of the Independence Day holiday on Monday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 33 points or 0.2 percent to 17,655.5 ahead of the opening bell in India.
Rupee edges lower vs US dollar
Stocks To Watch | Apollo Hospitals, Aurobindo Pharma, Asian Paints and Nykaa in the spotlight
Global Cues | Brent crude hovers around $100 a barrel
Wall Street indices finished mixed on Thursday
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in the red while Treasury yields rose as investors digested signs of cooling US inflation and hopes the Fed could slow interest rate hikes against warnings that the battle with rising prices was far from over.
--S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones: up 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 scaled fresh 4-month closing highs on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh four-month closing peaks on Thursday led by gains in financial and IT shares, after a softer-than-expected inflation reading from the world's largest economy lifted global markets. (Read more on the August 11 session)
