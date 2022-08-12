Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 flat amid choppy trade — SBI, ICICI Bank and Reliance rise

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Friday, amid mixed moves across global equities, as Dalal Street heads into a long weekend on account of the Independence Day holiday on Monday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 33 points or 0.2 percent to 17,655.5 ahead of the opening bell in India.