Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a lower start today

Asian shares in the red

Equities in other Asian markets fall following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight as nervousness persists among investors about a Fed gathering this week in Jackson Hole where policymakers are expected to reinforce a strong commitment to stamp out inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 percent.

S&P 500 futures eked out a gain of 0.1 percent.