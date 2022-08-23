Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a lower start today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global peers as the prospect of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates made investors nervous. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — and early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 86.5 points or half a percent to 17,403.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Globally, investors awaited a key GDP reading from the US and the Fed Chairman's address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clarity on resilience of the world's largest economy.
Equities in other Asian markets fall following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight as nervousness persists among investors about a Fed gathering this week in Jackson Hole where policymakers are expected to reinforce a strong commitment to stamp out inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 percent.
S&P 500 futures eked out a gain of 0.1 percent.
Wall Street indices ended sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed
The three main US equity benchmarks finished sharply lower on Monday as investors fretted about a Fed gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that is expected to reinforce a strong commitment by the American central bank to stamp out inflation.
--S&P 500: down 2.1 percent
--Dow Jones: down 1.9 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.6 percent
Monday was worst day for Sensex and Nifty50 in 2 months
Indian equity benchmarks suffered their worst fall in more than two months on Monday amid weakness across global markets, as investors remained on the back foot amid fears of a global slowdown.
The India VIX index — also known in market parlance as the fear index — jumped four percent, one of its biggest single-day gains so far this month. (Read more on the August 22 session)
