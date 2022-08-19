Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 edge higher led by Infosys, Kotak Bank and TCS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a flat-to-negative start on the last session of the holiday-truncated trading week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were last seen trading lower by 36 points or 0.2 percent at 17,968 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street, in some recovery after falling as much as 52.5 points earlier in the day. Equities elsewhere around the globe saw mixed moves as optimism on the resilience of the world economy was countered by pessimism about high inflation and aggressive rate hikes.
Stocks To Watch | ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Indus Towers in the spotlight
Asian shares a mixed bag
Equities in other parts of Asia see mixed moves on Friday despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight, as investors around the globe try to read between the lines in minutes of the FOMC's last meeting released this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Global Cues | Crude oil edges higher on demand-supply concerns
Wall Street indices rose on Thursday on Cisco boost
US stocks ended higher Thursday as an upbeat sales forecast from Cisco Systems helped to lift the technology sector, while data showed the economy remained relatively strong.
--Dow Jones: up 0.1 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 hold on to 4-month closing highs
Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session in the green on Thursday, with the Nifty50 taking its winning spree to the eighth session in a row. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's last policy review raised hopes the US central bank may not be as aggressive with hikes in COVID-era interest rates as thought earlier. (Read more on the Aug 18 session)
