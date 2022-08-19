Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 edge higher led by Infosys, Kotak Bank and TCS

Asian shares a mixed bag

Equities in other parts of Asia see mixed moves on Friday despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight, as investors around the globe try to read between the lines in minutes of the FOMC's last meeting released this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.3 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: flat

--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.2 percent

--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent