Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today tracking global markets

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Equities elsewhere around the world fell as investors awaited a key reading on inflation in the US for more clarity on the course of the Fed's hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — fell as much as 45 points or 0.3 percent to 17,495.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Asian shares track Wall Street indices lower ahead of US inflation data
Equities in other Asian markets fall on Wednesday as investors waited for a key US report on inflation to provide hints to the Fed's plans for future monetary tightening.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--S&P 500 futures: flat
Nasdaq Composite slumps as Micron's warning renews tech rout
The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite — one of the three main Wall Street indices — finished lower on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron. Investors await a key reading on inflation in the world's largest economy that could lead the Fed to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation.
--S&P 500: down 0.4 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 scaled four-month closing highs on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks scaled their highest closing levels in four months on Monday as Dalal Street began a holiday-shortened trading week. The Nifty50 settled above the 17,500 mark for the first time since April 12.
The market remained shut on Tuesday for Muharram.
