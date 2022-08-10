Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today tracking global markets

Asian shares track Wall Street indices lower ahead of US inflation data

Equities in other Asian markets fall on Wednesday as investors waited for a key US report on inflation to provide hints to the Fed's plans for future monetary tightening.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: flat

--S&P 500 futures: flat