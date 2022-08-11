Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session sharply higher tracking strength across global markets, after a better-than-expected inflation reading from the US eased growing concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped as much as 211.5 points or 1.2 percent to 17,758 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.