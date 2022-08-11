Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session sharply higher tracking strength across global markets, after a better-than-expected inflation reading from the US eased growing concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped as much as 211.5 points or 1.2 percent to 17,758 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Apollo Hospitals, Aurobindo Pharma, Page Industries and Bata results today
Asian shares track Wall Street higher
Equities in other Asian markets surge on Thursday following a strong session on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan quoting up 1.2 percent in early hours.
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.2 percent
--Japanese market: shut for Mountain Day
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.2 percent
Wall Street rally lifts Nasdaq 20% from low as inflation fears ebb
Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday, putting the Nasdaq more than 20 percent above its June low, after US inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Fed will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.
--S&P 500: up 2.1 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.9 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 paused at 4-month highs on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session nearly unchanged on Wednesday as Dalal Street resumed trading after a day's holiday. (Read more on the Aug 10 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!