Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness across global markets ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium this week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 61 points or 0.3 percent to 17,676 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.