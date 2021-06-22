  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty nears 15,850; metals, energy stocks rise

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 22, 2021 09:18:42 IST

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher with Sensex at a record high on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers. The rise was led by broad-based buying across sectors with metals, energy and banking stock adding the most. The Sensex rose 327 points to hit a new high of 52,901 while the Nifty was up 94 points at 15,840.

