Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty nears 15,850; metals, energy stocks rise

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian indices staged a smart recovery to end higher on Monday after falling over a percent in intra-day deals. Gains were led by banking, metals and energy with PSU Banks rallying the most. The Sensex ended 230 points at 52,574 while the Nifty rose 63 points to settle at 15,746. Broader markets also rebounded with the midcap and smallcap indices up nearly a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan, SBI and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while UPL, Wipro, Tata Motors, Maruti and Tech Mahindra led the losses. More here