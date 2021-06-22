Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty nears 15,850; metals, energy stocks rise

Opening Bell: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty nears 15,850; metals, energy stocks rise
Indian indices opened higher with Sensex at a record high on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers. The rise was led by broad-based buying across sectors with metals, energy and banking stock adding the most. The Sensex rose 327 points to hit a new high of 52,901 while the Nifty was up 94 points at 15,840. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap index up 0.8 percent and smallcap index up 1 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, UPL, ONGC, Maruti and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Nestle, Britannia, HCL Tech and Powergrid led the losses.
Asian shares bounce from four-week lows, dollar pulls back
Global shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, with Asian markets bouncing from four-week lows as investors focus on economic growth partly offset worries about any near-term rise in US interest rates. The early momentum in the region was supported by a rally on Wall Street, with the Dow registering its strongest session in more than three months. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35 percent, moving above Monday's four-week lows and notching a 4 percent gain so far this year. Japanese shares led the way, with the Nikkei advancing 2.1 percent. South Korea stocks rose 0.4 percent, Australia was up 1.2 percent and Chinese stocks advanced 0.6 percent. More here
Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank shortlisted for divestment: Report
The Central government has shortlisted the Central Bank of India (CBI) and the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for divestment, according to a report on Monday. The government is likely to amend the Banking Regulations Act and Banking Law Act during the monsoon session of Parliament to privatise the two-state run banks, the report suggests. The move comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced during her Budget 2021 speech in February that two public sector banks (PSBs) would be privatised in 2021-22. More here
NCLT set to pronounce final order in Jet Airways insolvency case today
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is set to pronounce final order in the Jet Airways insolvency case today. The verdict will be given with respect to the Kalrock-Jalan consortium resolution plan for Jet Airways. The NCLT had reserved an order on approval of Jet resolution plan on June 14. In October 2020, Jet’s lenders had approved Kalrock-Jalan’s resolution plan for the company. Jet was admitted into NCLT in June 2019 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Kalrock Capital is a UK-based asset management company and Murari Lal Jalan is a UAE-based entrepreneur. More here
Retail to be next growth engine for Reliance Industries: Goldman Sachs
With a potential for a 10x growth in pre-tax profit from the business over the next decade, retail including e-commerce will be the next growth engine for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Goldman Sachs said in a report. After growing 5x over FY16-FY20, RIL's core retail revenue growth has taken a pause in FY21 (April 2020 to March 2021) due to COVID related macro headwinds including lower footfalls. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani used the period to build strong digital capabilities of the retail business while continuing to expand its physical reach. "We believe retail business (including e-commerce) is set to be the next growth engine for RIL, with potential for retail EBITDA to grow 10x over the next 10 years," the brokerage said. More here
Petrol, diesel prices touch new heights after fresh hike today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by 27-28 paise and 26-28 paise respectively on Tuesday after keeping the rates unchanged on Monday. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 97.50 and Rs 88.23 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 103.63 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 95.72 a litre.
Indian Bank opens Rs 4,000-cr QIP issue; sets floor price at Rs 142.15/share
State-owned Indian Bank on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at Rs 142.15 per share. The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on June 21, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. The committee approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 142.15 per equity share. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices staged a smart recovery to end higher on Monday after falling over a percent in intra-day deals. Gains were led by banking, metals and energy with PSU Banks rallying the most. The Sensex ended 230 points at 52,574 while the Nifty rose 63 points to settle at 15,746. Broader markets also rebounded with the midcap and smallcap indices up nearly a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, NTPC, Titan, SBI and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while UPL, Wipro, Tata Motors, Maruti and Tech Mahindra led the losses. More here
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!