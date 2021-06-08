Stock market live update: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices; IndiGo, PNB in focus

Banks have identified 22 bad loan accounts for transfer to National ARC: IBA chairman

Banks have identified 22 non-performing assets to be transferred to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) in the first phase, the Chairman of Indian Banks Association (IBA) and CEO of Union Bank of India Rajkiran Rai said on Monday. Over a period of time, the National ARC is expected to house bad loans of about Rs 2 lakh crore, Rai said during Union Bank of India's earnings concall on June 7. According to banking executives in the know, these 22 accounts identified for transfer have over Rs 82,000 crore outstanding. The IBA Chairman, however, said the amount may be close to Rs 89,000 crore during the call. More here