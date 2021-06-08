  • SENSEX
Stock market live update: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices; IndiGo, PNB in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 08, 2021 07:38:38 IST

Stock market live update: The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday tracking mixed cues in global peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading around 3 points lower at 15,776, indicating a flat start for the Indian indices. Stocks including Punjab National Bank, Indigo and Bank of India will be in focus today.

