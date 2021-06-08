Stock market live update: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices; IndiGo, PNB in focus

Banks have identified 22 bad loan accounts for transfer to National ARC: IBA chairman
Banks have identified 22 non-performing assets to be transferred to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) in the first phase, the Chairman of Indian Banks Association (IBA) and CEO of Union Bank of India Rajkiran Rai said on Monday. Over a period of time, the National ARC is expected to house bad loans of about Rs 2 lakh crore, Rai said during Union Bank of India's earnings concall on June 7. According to banking executives in the know, these 22 accounts identified for transfer have over Rs 82,000 crore outstanding. The IBA Chairman, however, said the amount may be close to Rs 89,000 crore during the call. More here
RBI imposes Rs 6-cr penalty on BoI, PNB
The RBI on Monday imposed penalty aggregating to Rs 6 crore on Bank of India and Punjab National Bank for contravention of norms, including one related to "Frauds Classification and Reporting". A penalty of Rs 4 crore has been imposed on Bank of India and Rs 2 crore on Punjab National Bank. In a statement, the RBI said the statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (lSE) of Bank of India was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019. More here
IndiGo sees recovery in domestic traffic by Q3 of FY22
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-led IndiGo expects to see recovery in domestic air traffic level by Q3 of FY22, company CEO Rono Dutta said in the post-earnings conference call. The airline has witnessed a severe fall in air traffic since March as the second wave of COVID-19 affected the country. While the country's largest airline was witnessing daily air traffic of nearly 180,000 passengers with "strong daily bookings" until February, the demand started declining since March. The international capacity deployment for IndiGo was also at 30 percent of pre-COVID capacity in January-March as most of the flights operated under air travel bubble arrangements and as charter flights. More here
OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged today
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged on Tuesday after increasing them for two consecutive days. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel was static at Rs 95.31 and Rs 86.22 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price was unchanged at Rs 101.52 per litre on Thursday. The cost of diesel was stable at Rs 93.58 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound
Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China’s oil imports fell in May. Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 71.38 a barrel by 0151 GMT, after declining 0.6 percent overnight. US oil was off by 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at USD 69.10 a barrel, having dropped by 0.6 percent in the previous session. ”Chinese oil imports at a five-month low … would tend to confirm weakness in the Asia market,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizhuo Securities. China’s crude imports were down 14.6 percent in May, from a high level a year earlier, with daily arrivals at the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited demand for oil purchases. More here
Indian indices ended at record close on Monday led by gains in energy, IT and banking stocks. Heavyweights RIL, TCS and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the indices. The sentiment was also lifted as some states eased lockdowns and daily COVID-19 cases in the country hit a two-month low. The Sensex ended 228 points higher at its new closing high of 52,328 while the Nifty rose 81 points to settle at a record closing of 15,751. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-1.6 percent each.
