Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open higher; TCS, HCLTech, SpiceJet in focus

TCS Q1 Earnings | CNBC-TV18 In Conversation With The CFO & CHRO Of TCS
Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup
- US Dollar Index at one-year lows
- Nifty Put-Call Ratio at 0.88
- IT sector is weak but shorts are in place
- Will HCLTech recovery today? Street is aggressively short, guidance not cut and valuations supportive
- Aggressive call writing at 19,450 indicates bears are getting confident
- Nifty 50 has visited the 19,500 mark in four out of the last five trading sessions
- Nifty 50 support between 19,280 - 19,300
- Nifty 50 resistance is 19,524
- Nifty Bank's 20-DMA support is at 44,347
Editor's Take | Will Nifty 50 Cross 19,500 Today, Asks Sonia Shenoy
- S&P 500 saw its highest close since April 2022
- US CPI lowest since March 2021
- TCS earnings subdued but in-line with estimates
- HCLTech sees big miss on revenue and margin
- Earnings Today: Wipro, Federal Bank, Tata Metalliks
- Question to be asked is will Nifty 50 cross the resistance barrier of 19,500 today
Editor's Take | Bulls Set For A Probable Bounce, Says Surabhi Upadhyay
- Positive global cues, no additional negative surprise from TCS
- TCS revenue flat sequentially but order wins continue at $10 billion run rate
- HCLTech reports second quarter of sequential revenue compression
- Macros in India were mixed - Inflation rises in June but May IIP springs a positive surprise
- June CPI at 4.8 percent from 4.25 percent in May
- May IIP shows strength in manufacturing, capital goods, infra
GIFT Nifty Live Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 May Open Higher
