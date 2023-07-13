CNBC TV18
Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open higher; TCS, HCLTech, SpiceJet in focus

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 13, 2023 7:42 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Update: Benchmark indices are just not able to sustain themselves at higher levels as it was evident yet again in Wednesday's trading session. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower in mid-week trading and volatility may just be higher today courtesy of the weekly options expiry. The market will also be watching out for earnings reactions from TCS and HCLTech, where the former reported a muted quarter on expected lines, while the latter had a big miss on revenue and margin.

Live Updates

TCS Q1 Earnings | CNBC-TV18 In Conversation With The CFO & CHRO Of TCS

Watch the conversation LIVE here

Jul 13, 2023 8:17 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup

- US Dollar Index at one-year lows
- Nifty Put-Call Ratio at 0.88
- IT sector is weak but shorts are in place
- Will HCLTech recovery today? Street is aggressively short, guidance not cut and valuations supportive
- Aggressive call writing at 19,450 indicates bears are getting confident
- Nifty 50 has visited the 19,500 mark in four out of the last five trading sessions
- Nifty 50 support between 19,280 - 19,300
- Nifty 50 resistance is 19,524
- Nifty Bank's 20-DMA support is at 44,347

Jul 13, 2023 8:15 AM

Editor's Take | Will Nifty 50 Cross 19,500 Today, Asks Sonia Shenoy

- S&P 500 saw its highest close since April 2022
- US CPI lowest since March 2021
- TCS earnings subdued but in-line with estimates
- HCLTech sees big miss on revenue and margin
- Earnings Today: Wipro, Federal Bank, Tata Metalliks
- Question to be asked is will Nifty 50 cross the resistance barrier of 19,500 today

Jul 13, 2023 8:12 AM

Editor's Take | Bulls Set For A Probable Bounce, Says Surabhi Upadhyay

- Positive global cues, no additional negative surprise from TCS
- TCS revenue flat sequentially but order wins continue at $10 billion run rate
- HCLTech reports second quarter of sequential revenue compression
- Macros in India were mixed - Inflation rises in June but May IIP springs a positive surprise
- June CPI at 4.8 percent from 4.25 percent in May
- May IIP shows strength in manufacturing, capital goods, infra

Jul 13, 2023 8:09 AM

GIFT Nifty Live Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 May Open Higher

Jul 13, 2023 8:06 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day of trade ahead!

Jul 13, 2023 7:43 AM
