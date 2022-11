Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Friday led by oil & gas, financial, metal and auto shares, though losses in IT stocks capped the upside. Globally, economic data from the US did little to support hope that the Fed may moderate the pace of rate hikes anytime soon. A number of corporate are due to report their quarterly results during the day, including Titan, TVS Motor, Britannia, Marico, Cipla and Tatva Chintan.