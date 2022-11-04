Cross
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a muted note, amid losses across most other markets around the globe amid concerns that interest rate hikes may continue for longer than anticipated earlier. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were last up 3.5 points at 18,118 ahead of the opening bell in India, having moved within a range of 48 points around the flatline earlier in the day. A number of corporate are due to report their quarterly results during the day, including Titan, TVS Motor, Britannia, Cipla and Tatva Chintan. 

    Trade Setup | As D-Street digests Fed action, Nifty50 may test 18,200 again soon

    The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, indicating a buy-on-dips opportunity at the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. 

    The absence of sharp weakness at the crucial resistance level of 18,200 is a sign of resilience in the market, he says. (Check out what to expect on D-Street and important levels to track)

    Wall Street down for fourth straight day on Fed rate hike worry

    US stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.

    --Dow Jones: down 0.5 percent

    --S&P 500: down 1.1 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down 1.7 percent

    Asian shares largely in the green shrugging off a weak session on Wall Street

    Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday on a positive note, shrugging off a weak handover from Wall Street as US economic data did little to support optimism the Fed may reduce the pace of hikes in benchmark interest rates anytime soon. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.5 percent at this hour.

    --Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: up four percent

    --China’s Shanghai Composite: up 1.4 percent

    --Japan’s Nikkei 225: down two percent

    --S&P 500 futures: flat

    Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses to second straight day on Thursday

    Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 ended with minor losses on Thursday as weakness in financial and IT stocks offset strength in oil & gas and FMCG shares.

    Globally, investors remained in a cautious mood as they took the Fed's rate hike of 75 bps and Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks with a pinch of salt. (Read more on Nov 3 session)

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

