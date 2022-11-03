Stock market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty likely to make gap-down start after Fed rate hike

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Thursday tracking weak global cues after the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in benchmark interest rates as widely expected. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 160.5 points or 0.9 percent to 18,002 ahead of the opening bell in India. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Vodafone Idea and Devyani International due to post their earnings later in the day.