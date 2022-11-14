Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 flat as losses in oil & gas shares offset gains in metal and auto scrips

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week with mild gains tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week backed hopes of a moderation in COVID-era hikes in interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 44.5 points or 0.2 percent to 18,480.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. A number of corporates are due to report their quarterly numbers later in the day, including Grasim, ONGC and SpiceJet.

Aurobindo Pharma Concall | Company pushes guidance on injectable to 2024-25

Muted opening for Sensex and Nifty50 

Market construct favours continuation of Nifty rally to record high: Geojit's VK Vijayakumar

Market momentum is evident in the four straight weeks of gains and FIIs turning buyers in the last 11 trading days, says  VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"FIIs are likely to continue buying since the dollar index has declined sharply to 106.6 from the recent high of around 114. DIIs are unlikely to sell big when the market momentum is so strong. Moreover, SIP inflows have crossed Rs 13,000 crores a month, which is a record high. The quality of the rally has improved with the participation of high quality largecap stocks like the HDFC twins, RIL, Infosys and TCS. The Bank Nifty at record highs can provide resilience to the market. The prospects of banks continue to improve. The Nifty IT has more room to go up since fears of slowdown in tech spending need not materialise," he says. 

Global Cues | Brent crude oil above $96 a barrel 

Trade Setup | Nifty50 may be gearing up to scale a fresh peak soon

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a huge unfilled opening upside gap, having crossed the key hurdle of 18,150 decisively, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One may expect more upside in the market in the near term, he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)

SGX Nifty futures indicate a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rise as much as 44.5 points or 0.2 percent to 18,480.5, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on D-Street. 

Wall Street indices rose on Friday

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before, after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Fed would get less aggressive with US interest rate hikes.

--S&P 500: up 0.9 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.9 percent

--Dow Jones: up 0.1 percent

--Amazon: up 4.3 percent

--Apple: up 1.9 percent

--Microsoft: up 1.7 percent

Asian shares largely in the green this morning
 
Equities in other Asian markets largely begin the day in the green, following gains on Wall Street on Friday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan holding up 0.9 percent at this hour.
 
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent
 
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.6 percent
 
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
 
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent

Sensex and Nifty50 soared almost 2% on Friday tracking global markets

A softer-than-expected reading of consumer inflation in the world's largest economy backed hopes of an earlier-than-expected end to COVID-era hikes in benchmark interest rates. 

