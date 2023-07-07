CNBC TV18
Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 poised for another weekly advance; RIL, Titan, IOC, Suzlon in focus

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 7, 2023 7:47 AM IST (Published)
Stock Market LIVE Update: The final trading day of the week is here and what a week it has been for the Nifty 50 and the Sensex. In fact, what a two-week run the benchmark indices have had! The Nifty 50 is up 300 points for the week, having crosed the 19,500 mark in intraday trading on Thursday.

Stock Market Live Update | Here Are The Stocks To Watch Out For In Today's Session

Jul 7, 2023 8:36 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal Shares His Market Outlook

- 89 A-Group stocks at 52-week high
- 74 B-Group stocks at 52-week high
- Motilal Oswal study says Macros are very strong
- FIIs have poured in Rs 70,000 crore in the last three months
- No signs of Euphoria as primary market action nowhere near FY21
- FIIs buy Rs 780 crore in index futures
- Nifty Put-Call Ratio at 1.48 Vs 1.37
- Market template remains buy on dips, keep trailing stop losses

Jul 7, 2023 8:31 AM

Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay Says A Pause May Be On The Cards

- Nifty 50 covers 500 points in just six sessions
- The US Dollar rallied on Thursday on the back of strong jobs data
- Near-term technical indicators on the Nifty 50 suggest a pause may be on the cards
- Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio now at 1.48 from 1.37
- Nearest support is the five-day Exponential Moving Average of 19,329
- Liquidity is gushing into the market
- FPIs have bought Rs 19,111 crore worth of stocks in the first four trading days of July, after buying Rs 47,148 crore in June
- Strong flows may support the buy on dips theory
- Index heavyweights may aid further upside going ahead
- Banks are likely to lead the next leg of the rally

Jul 7, 2023 8:10 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup

- Buy on dips theory to be tested today amidst the weak global setup
- FIIs add 10,000 long contracts in index futures
- Long-short ratio now at 73-27
- Overall FII net longs at 1.02 lakh contracts, highest since November 30, 2022
- FIIs have added 50,000 gross longs in a week
- Nifty 50's 19,500 strike Put has added 36 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 19,500 Call has added 35 lakh shares
- Near-term Nifty support is at 19,375, while for the Nifty Bank, its the 50-Day Moving Average level of 43,894
- Nifty support cluster extends towards levels of 44,830

Jul 7, 2023 8:01 AM

Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar Asks Can Indian Markets Hold Out Amidst Weak Global Cues?

- Dow down 1 percent overnight, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.8 percent each
- European markets also ended lower; CAC down 3.1 percent
- Unexpectedly strong private payrolls ADP report triggered US sell-off
- Investors now await June employment figures
- Traders pricing in 90 percent probability of a Fed rate hike this month
- Two-year treasury yield hit a 16-year high
- Indian markets are outperforming global peers by 2-5 percent this week
- Record close for Nifty 50 for sixth day in a row
- Nifty 50 has risen 832 points in eight trading sessions
- FIIs remain net buyers in the cash market, while DIIs remain sellers

Jul 7, 2023 7:56 AM

GIFT Nifty Live Update | Indian Equities May Open Lower

Jul 7, 2023 7:53 AM

Good Morning Readers!

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live market blog on the final trading day of the week. We will keep you up to speed with all the market action taking place through the day, as well as get you commentary from our editors and some top stock recommendations from experts on TV. 

Have a great day ahead and stay safe in the rains!

Jul 7, 2023 7:50 AM
