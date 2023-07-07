Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 poised for another weekly advance; RIL, Titan, IOC, Suzlon in focus

Stock Market Live Update | Here Are The Stocks To Watch Out For In Today's Session
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal Shares His Market Outlook
- 89 A-Group stocks at 52-week high
- 74 B-Group stocks at 52-week high
- Motilal Oswal study says Macros are very strong
- FIIs have poured in Rs 70,000 crore in the last three months
- No signs of Euphoria as primary market action nowhere near FY21
- FIIs buy Rs 780 crore in index futures
- Nifty Put-Call Ratio at 1.48 Vs 1.37
- Market template remains buy on dips, keep trailing stop losses
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay Says A Pause May Be On The Cards
- Nifty 50 covers 500 points in just six sessions
- The US Dollar rallied on Thursday on the back of strong jobs data
- Near-term technical indicators on the Nifty 50 suggest a pause may be on the cards
- Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio now at 1.48 from 1.37
- Nearest support is the five-day Exponential Moving Average of 19,329
- Liquidity is gushing into the market
- FPIs have bought Rs 19,111 crore worth of stocks in the first four trading days of July, after buying Rs 47,148 crore in June
- Strong flows may support the buy on dips theory
- Index heavyweights may aid further upside going ahead
- Banks are likely to lead the next leg of the rally
Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup
- Buy on dips theory to be tested today amidst the weak global setup
- FIIs add 10,000 long contracts in index futures
- Long-short ratio now at 73-27
- Overall FII net longs at 1.02 lakh contracts, highest since November 30, 2022
- FIIs have added 50,000 gross longs in a week
- Nifty 50's 19,500 strike Put has added 36 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 19,500 Call has added 35 lakh shares
- Near-term Nifty support is at 19,375, while for the Nifty Bank, its the 50-Day Moving Average level of 43,894
- Nifty support cluster extends towards levels of 44,830
Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar Asks Can Indian Markets Hold Out Amidst Weak Global Cues?
- Dow down 1 percent overnight, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.8 percent each
- European markets also ended lower; CAC down 3.1 percent
- Unexpectedly strong private payrolls ADP report triggered US sell-off
- Investors now await June employment figures
- Traders pricing in 90 percent probability of a Fed rate hike this month
- Two-year treasury yield hit a 16-year high
- Indian markets are outperforming global peers by 2-5 percent this week
- Record close for Nifty 50 for sixth day in a row
- Nifty 50 has risen 832 points in eight trading sessions
- FIIs remain net buyers in the cash market, while DIIs remain sellers
GIFT Nifty Live Update | Indian Equities May Open Lower
