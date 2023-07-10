Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open higher after Friday's drop; RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta in focus

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Asks Whether Weak Global Cues Will Jeep A Lid On Nifty 50's Gains?
- US markets ended lower on Friday with the Dow Jones dropping nearly 200 points
- US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 2.09 lakh, unemployment rate stood at 3.6 percent
- Fears of rate hike resurface at next FOMC meet on July 26
- Important data for the week includes the US CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday
- Back home, Nifty 50 closed lower on Fiday after an eight-day surge
- Foreign investors see over Rs 9,000 crore buying in the first week of July
- Results season begins this week with TCS and HCLTech on July 12, Wipro on July 13
- In the US, BlackRock, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi will report their quarterly results this week
Stock Market Live Update | The Week That Was
- Friday was a forgettable trading day for Sensex, Nifty 50
- Nifty 50 snapped an eight-day gaining streak
- Index fell over 150 points out of the 830 points it gained over the last eight sessions
- Heavyweight banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were top contributors to the downside
- Despite Friday's drop, the index ended the week with gains
- Despite Friday's drop, the index ended the week with gains
GIFT Nifty Live Update | Positive Start Likely For Sensex, Nifty 50
