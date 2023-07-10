CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open higher after Friday's drop; RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta in focus

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open higher after Friday's drop; RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta in focus

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open higher after Friday's drop; RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta in focus
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 10, 2023 7:17 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Update: It is the start of a new trading week and it will also mark the beginning of the June quarter earnings season. For the next month-and-a-half, we will bring you analysis of companies reporting numbers to the finest detail possible. Back to the markets, Friday was a forgettable day for the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, with the former snapping an eight-day gaining streak. While charts are indicating further downside towards key support levels, the key would be how index heavyweights like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank react to their specific newsflow.

Live Updates

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Asks Whether Weak Global Cues Will Jeep A Lid On Nifty 50's Gains?

- US markets ended lower on Friday with the Dow Jones dropping nearly 200 points
- US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 2.09 lakh, unemployment rate stood at 3.6 percent
- Fears of rate hike resurface at next FOMC meet on July 26
- Important data for the week includes the US CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday
- Back home, Nifty 50 closed lower on Fiday after an eight-day surge
- Foreign investors see over Rs 9,000 crore buying in the first week of July
- Results season begins this week with TCS and HCLTech on July 12, Wipro on July 13
- In the US, BlackRock, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi will report their quarterly results this week

Jul 10, 2023 7:31 AM

Stock Market Live Update | The Week That Was

- Friday was a forgettable trading day for Sensex, Nifty 50
- Nifty 50 snapped an eight-day gaining streak
- Index fell over 150 points out of the 830 points it gained over the last eight sessions
- Heavyweight banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were top contributors to the downside
- Despite Friday's drop, the index ended the week with gains
- What lies in store this week? Read today's trade setup for more

Jul 10, 2023 7:24 AM

GIFT Nifty Live Update | Positive Start Likely For Sensex, Nifty 50

Jul 10, 2023 7:20 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news
coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant
reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Jul 10, 2023 7:20 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X