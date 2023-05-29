Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may open Gap up, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo in focus

Rupee Update | Currency Opens Stronger Compared to Friday
Page Industries Share Price Update | Sudip Bandopadhyay of Inditrade Capital Shares His take
I don't think we should look into Page. I think performance hasn't been anything to write home about. And the valuation is such that the margin of error at this kind of level is very limited. And, once these kinds of howlers come, I think it is advisable not to try and catch them at this stage. Maybe one should wait, let things stabilize and then only look at a stock which is quoting even now at such a higher multiple.
Stocks To Watch | From ONGC to Lupin and Banking Stocks, Here Are The Stocks To Watch for Today
Editor's Take | Prudent To Book Profits, Says Anuj Sighal
- Nifty Bank set to start at an all-time high
- Nifty Midcap also set to start at a new high
- Nifty 50 may reach very close to an all-time high
- Today will be a good day to take short-term profits on the index
- Big question: Can the Nifty 50 surge towards 20,000?
- First trade today is to book profit and step aside
- No point chasing the last 100-150 point move
- 18,650 - 18,700 should be your profit booking zone
- Nifty 50 unlikely to give you intraday profit today
- Conviction of new highs in May for Nifty Bank will prove right today
- Profit booking zone for Nifty Bank: 44,550 - 44,750
Sun Pharma Share Price Update | Nomura Maintains Buy
- Buy rating with price target of Rs 1,132
- Expect Co to grow marginally ahead of the broader market in India
- Pencil in 10 percent revenue growth in FY24/25, slightly lower than the last five-year CAGR of 11 percent
- Specialty business remains the key growth driver in the US
- Expect Illumya to add another $80 million - $100 million in sales
- Lower earnings estimate for FY24/25 by 6 percent and 4 percent due to regulatory actions for US market
Nifty 50 Near All-Time High | Nigel D'Souza Analyses
- No change in trend but some money could be taken off the table
- FIIs have sold only once in the last one month
- DII flows on Friday were the highest so far in FY24
- FIIs added 13,000 longs in Index futures
- FIIs wrote 2.56 lakh puts or 3 puts for every 2 calls
- The 18,400 strike put added 77 lakh shares in Open Interest
- Nifty 50 support seen at 18,350 - 18,400
- Fed may not pause but hike again
- Good idea to book profits on a gap up open?
Stock Market Outlook | Sonia Shenoy Says Bulls Are Back
- Nifty 50 on the cusp of a decisive breakout of the trading range
- The index is now less than 400 points away from an all-time high of 18,888
- Nifty 50 has gained less than 2 percent in the last one month
- Both foreign and domestic investors bought stocks in the cash market
- Fifth straight week of gains for the Nasdaq
- Aurobindo, ONGC will react to their quarterly results
- ICICI Bank to increase stake in ICICI Lombard to over 50 percent before September
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- US debt ceiling reached in-principle over the weekend
- US futures are trading higher, while Asian equities are mixed
- US Congress may vote on Wednesday as the debt deal needs to pass
- A close above 18,565 on the Nifty 50 can push the market to new highs
- On the downside, the 20-DMA of 18,252 is a key level
- Watch for a close above 44,151, which is the record high for the Nifty Bank index
- Above these levels, the Nifty Bank can head towards 44,800
- On the downside, the 20-Day Moving Average of 43,597 should not be broken
Stock Market Live Update | SGX Nifty Points To A Gap-Up Open
The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures are currently trading above the mark of 18,700, thereby indicating a gap-up opening for the Nifty 50 index, which is just 2 percent away from its all-time high of 18,888.
Good morning! Welcome to CNBC-TV18'S live coverage of the market action at the start of the new trading week. Stay tuned for an action packed day as the Nifty 50 index is likely to make a dash towards an all-time high.