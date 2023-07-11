Stock Market LIVE Update: GIFT Nifty indicates Nifty 50 may rebound from support, Vedanta, Mazagon Dock, LIC in focus

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal Shares His Market Outlook
- Rs 2,500 crore delivery volume in Reliance on Monday
- Reliance contributed 78 points to the Nifty on Monday, hit 52-week high
- Broader market has started showing signs of correction
- Midcap index has corrected 1.3 percent, smallcap down 1.4 percent
- IT stocks showing nervousness ahead of results
- HCLTech is down 6.5 percent in the last three trading sessions
- Wipro has slipped below is 200-DMA, TCS very close
- Infosys has shown relative strength compared to the sector
- HDFC Bank has corrected almost 6 percent from life highs
- MSCI-related selling in HDFC twins will be over today or tomorrow
- HDFC Bank to trade as a single entity from July 13
Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza Shares His F&O Setup
- Softer Dollar and Crude continue to bode well
- Unwinding of positions witnessed in the Nifty 50 & Nifty Bank
- HDFC plays out its final financial Nifty expiry in current form
- FIIs bought 12,000 puts, wrote 92,000 calls, or two calls for every put
- Expiry range for Nifty Financial Services - 19,966 - 20,142
- Nifty support seen at 19,275, Resistance at 19,435
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her Market Cues
- Global cues are strong as the Dow Jones rose 200 points overnight
- Street awaiting US inflation data on Wednesday and PPI on THursday
- Nifty 50 consolidating, ended off day's high on Monday
- Both foreign and domestic investors bought in the cash market
- Uptrend remains intact as the market remains strong
- Reliance hit a 52-week high on Monday, while Tata Motors hit a record high
- All eyes on results season now starting with TCS and HCLTech on July 12
Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar Shares The Cues For The Day
- Indian markets have been in a range of 19,300 - 19,500 for four days now
- Russel 2000 outperformed overnight with gains of 1.6 percent
- Three Fed officials said on Monday that higher interest rates will be needed to curb inflation
- Both FIIs and DIIs were net buyers in the cash market on Monday
- Among cues for today include the weekly options expiry of Nifty Financial Services and the meeting of the GST council, which begins at 11 AM.
