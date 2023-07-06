Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may have a quiet opening on weekly expiry, FMCG, Auto stocks in focus

Stocks To Watch | The Top 10 Stocks That Will Be In Focus Today
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair With The Trade Setup
- US markets had a quiet session overnight
- No clarity on timing of further rate hikes in FOMC minutes
- Nifty 50 has formed an inside bar pattern, closed within the prior day's candle
- Supports come in around 19,300, while upside level is 19,494
- On the downside, 44,600 can become a stop loss for the Nifty Bank
- Recent high on the Nifty Bank is 44,655
- Broader markets remain strong, seeing varied single-stock action
Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza With Today's F&O Setup
- Dollar and Crude are firm
- FIIs wrote calls aggressively on Wednesday
- Nifty Bank is now at the 20-DMA level
- Gross FII longs at 1.52 lakh contracts
- FIIs unwound 30,500 longs
- FIIs wrote 4 calls for every put
- 19,450 Call and 19,350 Put of the Nifty 50 saw maximum Open Interest addition
- 19,310 a support level for the Nifty 50, while 19,480 can be a resistance zone
- 43,500 call of the Nifty Bank added 20 lakh shares in Open Interest
- 44,135 (20-DMA) and 43,841 (50-DMA) are key levels to watch for the Nifty Bank
Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar Shares The Cues For The Day
- 25 basis points rate hike by the Fed appears to be priced in
- Next Fed meeting on July 25-26
- GIFT Nifty indicates a slow start for Sensex, Nifty 50
- Asian markets are weak, declining anywhere between 0.5-1 percent
- FIIs remain net buyers in the cash market, while DIIs were sellers
GIFT Nifty LIVE Update | Sluggish Start Likely For The Market
weekly options expiry session
Have a great day of trading and stay safe amidst the heavy rains! provide rolling live news