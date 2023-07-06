CNBC TV18
Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 may have a quiet opening on weekly expiry, FMCG, Auto stocks in focus

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 6, 2023 7:38 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Update: Its the weekly options expiry that beckons the Sensex and the Nifty 50 today. The latter has had a seven-day run of non-stop gains, rising over 730 points in the process. However, the Sensex could not keep up and ended lower in mid-week trade. The Nifty 50 is stuck in a range. 19,435 is the key level on the upside, while 19,320 can be a decisive level on the downside.

Live Updates

Stocks To Watch | The Top 10 Stocks That Will Be In Focus Today

Jul 6, 2023 8:15 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair With The Trade Setup

- US markets had a quiet session overnight
- No clarity on timing of further rate hikes in FOMC minutes
- Nifty 50 has formed an inside bar pattern, closed within the prior day's candle
- Supports come in around 19,300, while upside level is 19,494
- On the downside, 44,600 can become a stop loss for the Nifty Bank
- Recent high on the Nifty Bank is 44,655
- Broader markets remain strong, seeing varied single-stock action

Read More Here.

Jul 6, 2023 7:57 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel D'Souza With Today's F&O Setup

- Dollar and Crude are firm
- FIIs wrote calls aggressively on Wednesday
- Nifty Bank is now at the 20-DMA level
- Gross FII longs at 1.52 lakh contracts
- FIIs unwound 30,500 longs
- FIIs wrote 4 calls for every put
- 19,450 Call and 19,350 Put of the Nifty 50 saw maximum Open Interest addition
- 19,310 a support level for the Nifty 50, while 19,480 can be a resistance zone
- 43,500 call of the Nifty Bank added 20 lakh shares in Open Interest
- 44,135 (20-DMA) and 43,841 (50-DMA) are key levels to watch for the Nifty Bank

Jul 6, 2023 7:52 AM

Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar Shares The Cues For The Day

- 25 basis points rate hike by the Fed appears to be priced in
- Next Fed meeting on July 25-26
- GIFT Nifty indicates a slow start for Sensex, Nifty 50
- Asian markets are weak, declining anywhere between 0.5-1 percent
- FIIs remain net buyers in the cash market, while DIIs were sellers

Jul 6, 2023 7:46 AM

GIFT Nifty LIVE Update | Sluggish Start Likely For The Market

Jul 6, 2023 7:43 AM

Welcome To CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live market blog on the weekly options expiry session. We will provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We will also get you instant reactions from our stellar line-up of TV guests and our in-house editors.

Have a great day of trading and stay safe amidst the heavy rains!  provide rolling live news

Jul 6, 2023 7:38 AM
