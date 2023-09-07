Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower; Watch out for Reliance, Paytm, TCS

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Reliance Industries Stock In Focus Today
Reliance Industries' retail arm has signed a JV agreement with actor Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma for a 51 percent majority stake.
Ed-a-Mamma is an eco-conscious clothing brand founded by Bhatt.
The joint venture is poised to reshape the landscape of children's fashion and maternity wear.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Tata Consumer Products Stock In Focus
Tata Group's FMCG arm and Haldiram's on Wednesday said no negotiations were on regarding acquiring a 51 percent stake in the latter.
The Tata Consumer Products stock witnessed a sharp surge in the last hour of trade on Wednesday after the news broke out. However, the FMCG company and the snacks maker-restaurant operator denied the reports soon after.
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay Shares Her View On The Market
Thursday Trade: Cautious set up
- Dollar at 6 month high; DXY crosses 105
- Strong ISM services print pushes yields higher
- US 10 year closing in on 4.3 percent; 2 year tops 5 percent
- No let up in oil prices; Brent inches towards $91
- Local market picks up defensive stance
- Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT best performers of the week so far
- Nifty Healthcare up 2.8 percent; Nifty Pharma up 2.3 percent; Nifty IT up 2.5 percent
- Bias remains towards mid & smallcaps; Bank Nifty remains a drag
This Month
- Nifty Midcap up 3 percent
- Nifty Smallcap up 3.5 percent
- Nifty up 1.9 percent
FPI Selling As A Result of Big Block Trades
Sep 6 -3,245.86
Sep 5 -1,725.1
Sep 4 - 3,367.67
Sep 1 + 487.94
Aug 31 -2,973.10
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Paytm In Focus Today
Digital payments and financial services giant Paytm has decided to drop its plans to venture into the insurance manufacturing business, sources with knowledge of the matter have told CNBC-TV18.
The decision comes after Paytm reportedly explored the possibility of entering the insurance manufacturing sector and even considered acquiring QBE Raheja Insurance — a significant step toward diversifying its financial services portfolio.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Share Of PSUs In India's Market Capitalisation Is At A Four-Year High
The non-stop rally seen in shares of India's Public Sector Enterprises has taken their share in the country;s overall market capitalisation to the highest since August 2019. Data from Bloomberg indicates that India's state-run companies now have a 13.3 percent share in the equity market capitalisation at Rs 42 lakh crore.
Over the last four years, the combined market capitalisation of PSUs has increased by Rs 23 lakh crore to Rs 42 lakh crore. Four companies - SBI, LIC, NTPC and Hindustan Aeronautics have contributed to a third of these absolute gains. During the same period, the aggregated market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies more than doubled to Rs 317 lakh crore.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Oil Prices Edge Up On Anticipated US Crude Stock Draw
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, after industry data showed US crude oil inventories were expected to have fallen last week, signaling tightening supplies on top of extended production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Brent crude futures edged up 12 cents to $90.72 a barrel by 0019 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures gained 11 cents to $87.65.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Lower Today
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her View On The Market
- Nifty conquers 19600
- Nifty less than 2 percent away from 52-week high of 19990
- Dow Jones down 200 points overnight
- Both foreign and domestic investors sell in cash
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sell Rs 3,245 crore in cash, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sell Rs 247 crore in cash markets
- Large selling from FIIs seen in Midcaps yesterday
- Brent crude at 91$/bbl on expectations of US crude draws and tight supply
- Dollar index rose to a six-month high of 105
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Asia Stocks Under Pressure, Dollar Strengthens
Asian equity futures drifted lower as US shares fell following economic data that exceeded forecasts, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for longer.
Contracts for stock benchmarks in Japan and Australia dropped, while those for Hong Kong equities were mostly flat.
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His View On The Market
- Nifty has closed above the 50 percent retracement level (19,607)
- Overnight, US ISM services saw a rebound to 54.5 from 52.7 prior
- Prices paid, employment and new orders all rose in August
- UST 2 year yield traded above 5 percent psychological resistance
- Equities slumped; SPX -0.70 percent, Nasdaq -1.06 percent
- Brent Oil prices continue higher, now nearly $91/bbl
- Next major hurdle for the Nifty stands at 19,700 (61.8 percent retracement)
- A close > 19,700, brings into sight the ATH of 19,991
- On the way down, the 20-day MA at 19,423 should act as support
- Bank Nifty still consolidating around 40-day EMA
- Bank Nifty needs to close above 44,660
- On the way up, Bank Nifty target is at 45,312 (61.8 percent retracement)
- On the way down, use yesterday low's of 44,207 as a support
Stock Market Live Update | What Lies Ahead For The Nifty 50?
Ahead of today's weekly options expiry, the Nifty 50 bulls will have two key levels in mind. First, 19,600, which it crossed after nearly a month.
Second, 19,500 on the downside, from which it found support and reversed on Wednesday.
Chartists believe that 19,700 will be the real test for the bulls as closing above that will trigger a further move towards 20,000.
Here's today's trade setup that tells you what strategy you should employ for the index today.
Stock Market LIVE Update | How Have Asian Markets Opened This Morning?
Asian markets have opened mixed, not as bad as Wall Street was last night. The Nikkei is looking to extend its gains for the ninth day in a row.
The markets in Asia are awaiting some data coming out of China in a few moments from now.
South Korea's Kospi is trading with losses, while Hang Seng's futures are flat.
Stock Market Live Updates | What Happened Overnight On Wall Street?
US markets ended lower on Wednesday. The street is fearing that the US Fed may not be done hiking rates just yet.
Recent commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell does not indicate anything otherwise either.
And of course, rising oil prices will bother them too! The Nasdaq fell over a percent, while S&P 500 declined by 0.7 percent.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live market blog and the weekly options expiry for the Nifty 50 is here! The bulls have continued to defy every headwind they have faced so far this week - Rising oil prices, a resurgent US Dollar, absolutely no contribution from the banking stocks.
Yet, the Nifty 50 is at 19,600 - A level not seen on a closing basis since the last month. Will the bulls manage to defend these levels? Will heavyweights like Reliance and TCS provide support? We'll keep you up to speed with all these developments.
Watch this space for more.